Moscow to host Russian Space Forum bringing together participants from 40 countries

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Russian Space Forum will take place on Thursday in the Russian capital as part of Space Week, marking the 65th anniversary of the first human spaceflight.

The forum will be held at the National Center Russia. Its primary goal is to create a space for open dialogue among participants in the space industry. Representatives of the Russian government and state corporations, international partners, investors, scientists, and engineers will have an opportunity to engage in direct communication. Delegations from 40 countries will take part in the event.

The forum will feature 13 sessions across five thematic sections, as well as a plenary discussion titled Space Agenda 2030+: Global Challenges and National Strategies, involving foreign partners. Key speakers include Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov, Deputy Director of the China National Space Administration Bian Zhigang, a representative of the Indian Space Research Organisation J. Asir Packiaraj, and Deputy Director General of the UAE Space Agency Ibrahim Al Qasim. Delegates from Zimbabwe, Serbia, South Africa, and the United Nations will also take part in the forum.

Space Week 2026 marks the 65th anniversary of Yury Gagarin’s historic flight. Russia’s first Space Week will run from April 6 to 12, 2026. The Russian president signed a decree establishing the annual event on December 29, 2025. Roscosmos is responsible for organizing the program.

TASS is the media partner for Space Week 2026.