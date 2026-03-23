Russia's northernmost nature reserve in Chukotka turns 50

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia's northernmost nature reserve, the Wrangel Island in Chukotka, turns 50. Nowadays, the specially protected area uses satellite telemetry, neural networks, drones, molecular genetic research, etc., the Chukotka Region's Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov posted on Max.

"Exactly half a century ago, in 1976, this unique area in the Arctic was granted the status of a state nature reserve," the post reads. "The reserve's history began long before it obtained the official status, back in the 1930s. And in 1975, they conducted a daring experiment - they brought in musk oxen from the Nunivak Island. Now, these animals feel at home there. However, the nature reserve's true value is the polar bear. The Wrangel Island is called the Arctic's "main maternity hospital." It has the highest density of the predators' dens."

The Wrangel Island reserve is Russia's most powerful scientific outpost in the Arctic. "50 years of work is quite a long time. We are grateful to everyone who in the harsh conditions protects this country's unique natural heritage," the governor wrote.

The nature reserve told TASS they hope the number of visiting tourists would grow six times in 2026 due to an increase in cruise tours - to more than 500 people.

The Wrangel Island is Russia's northernmost nature reserve. It occupies two islands in the Chukchi Sea - the Wrangel and the Herald Islands, and the adjacent water area. Tourists travel to the nature reserve to watch polar bears in their natural environment.