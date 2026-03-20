RT wants clarification from IDF over attack on its news crew in southern Lebanon

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. While RT has requested an official clarification from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) following yesterday’s attack on its news crew in southern Lebanon, there has been no reply yet, a TV host said live on Friday.

RT Lebanon bureau chief Steve Sweeny, who was wounded in the attack, was wearing a press vest, the TV channel noted. It wants explanation regarding "why and on what basis the RT crew was attacked by an Israeli jet."

Earlier, RT said Sweeny and his cameraman were wounded in southern Lebanon. Upon receiving medical aid, Sweeny went on air to recount how they were targeted in an Israeli fighter jet strike. When the precision attack came, the RT news crew was filming a report about Israeli attacks on bridges connecting southern Lebanon and the rest of the country.

For its part, the Israeli army explained its decision to strike bridges across the Litani River in southern Lebanon for military purposes. The Jewish state argued that armed units of the Shiite Hezbollah movement have used these river crossings to move weapons toward the Israeli border.