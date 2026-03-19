Russian Signal Corps Academy develops antenna array to counter electronic warfare

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Specialists from the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps have developed an adaptive antenna array to suppress interference from enemy electronic warfare, academy representatives told TASS at the 29th Moscow International Salon of Inventions and Innovative Technologies Archimedes 2026.

"We are presenting a method for controlling unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in a complex jamming environment using an adaptive antenna array. Currently, the enemy is actively using electronic warfare systems in the special military operation zone, so we have developed an adaptive antenna array that can effectively ignore enemy jamming. It scans the space around itself, determines the jamming angle, and adjusts its beam pattern to reduce the jamming to zero," said an academy representative.

According to him, the project’s next stage is laboratory testing, after which the method can be tested in combat conditions.