Russia ranks among top three global cyberattack targets in 2025

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia once again ranked among the world’s top three primary targets for hackers in 2025, alongside the United States and China, cybersecurity company Positive Technologies told TASS. Russia also leads by a wide margin in the number of cyberattacks carried out against it among CIS countries.

Over the past year, 57 hacker groups out of 123 identified in the CIS were active against Russia. The main targets of hackers in the CIS were financial companies, the public sector, and industry, accounting for more than 50% of all attacks combined.

Among CIS countries, Russia accounted for 46% of cyberattacks, significantly exceeding the shares of the other top three countries: Belarus at 11% and Kazakhstan at 8%. Positive Technologies described these three countries as the economic leaders of the region, paying "increased attention to cybersecurity issues."

North American countries remain the global leaders in the number of cyberattacks. According to the company’s analysts, the foreign policy of the United States and Canada, as well as their level of digitalization, contribute to the high volume of attacks and the "escalation of cybersecurity challenges." The US public sector is the most affected, accounting for 25% of all hacker attacks.

China leads its region in terms of economic development and digitalization, and also places significant emphasis on cybersecurity. According to accumulated data from Positive Technologies, 70 professional hacker groups operated in East Asia and Oceania in 2025, with 36 of them targeting China.