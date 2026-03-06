Putin trusted by 76% of Russians — poll

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The level of public confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 76%, according to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM).

"A total of 76% of Russians said they trusted Putin. The majority of the population (77%) are convinced that he is doing his job as the head of state well," the pollster said.

As many as 52% of the respondents spoke positively about the government’s work and 58% of the respondents believe that Mikhail Mishustin is doing well as prime minister.

Respondents also expressed their attitudes toward the parliamentary parties, with the ruling United Russia Party supported by 36% of the respondents, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) - by 9%, the Communist Party - by 8%, the New People party - by 5%, and the A Just Russia party - by 4%.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 Russian nationals from February 27 to March 1.