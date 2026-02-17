Nepali sherpa enters Guinness record book for summiting Everest four times in 15 days

NEW DELHI, February 17. /TASS/. A Nepali Sherpa mountaineer has entered the Guinness World Record book after climbing to the top of Mount Everest (8,848.86 meters) four times within 15 days, The Himalayan Times reported.

Thirty-year-old Tashi Gyalzen made mountaineering history by summiting Everest from the south side on May 9, 14, 19 and 23 last year, the newspaper said.

He first reached the summit on May 9 as part of a rope-fixing team responsible for preparing the route to the world’s highest peak. On May 14, he climbed solo, and on May 19 he summited while guiding a client. His fourth ascent was again solo.

Gyalzen described the achievement as a "defining moment" not only for himself but for the entire Sherpa community, showing to the world what Nepali climbers are capable of.

Earlier, an extreme expeditions unit of the Indian Army set a world record for the largest single-day ascent of Everest (8,848.86 meters). A group of 22 army mountaineers, supported by 27 Sherpa guides, reached the summit on May 27 last year via the South Col route (7,906 meters) in stable weather conditions, according to the publication.

The record was set in the year marking the 25th anniversary of the first Everest ascent by Indian military climbers. Organizers said the expedition was completed without any serious incidents. Its chief coordinator was Nepali Sherpa Kami Rita Sherpa, who holds the world record for the most Everest ascents, having reached the summit 31 times.