TASS aims to open news bureaus in all African countries, says Director General

MOSCOW, November 17./TASS/. The TASS news agency intends to establish news bureaus in all African countries, replicating its presence during the Soviet era, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said.

"We must recall a time when the Soviet Union had correspondent news bureaus in every African country without exception. It is this level of presence we are committed to restoring," he told a news conference ahead of the beginning of a media tour for journalists from African news agencies titled "TASS - Africa: A Path of Friendship."

The TASS head added that the agency is ready to exchange information with its African counterparts. "We have no commercial interests in our dealings with African media colleagues. Our cooperation must be based purely on information exchange, so that no one can drive a wedge between us when we learn about each other directly from each other's news feeds, rather than through third-party agencies," Kondrashov emphasized.

TASS Deputy Director General Marat Abulkhatin noted that Africa is once again becoming "one of the most important areas of focus." "TASS once maintained news bureaus in almost all African countries. After the collapse of the USSR, their number dwindled. <…> We are methodically restoring our former presence, and we have plans <…> for an extensive outreach and a significant information footprint," he said.

The international press tour "Russia-Africa: The Way of Friendship and Cooperation," for journalists from African news agencies, is taking place from November 16 to 24 in Moscow, Kazan, and St. Petersburg. Media representatives from 10 Francophone African countries, as part of a TASS-led delegation, will visit key landmarks, museums, and universities, and hold meetings with representatives of academic institutions and media.