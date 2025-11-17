One in four Russians use AI in daily life — poll

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. One in four Russians surveyed already use artificial intelligence in daily life regularly or occasionally, while another 13% do not use neural networks yet but are considering doing so in the future, according to a joint poll by Sber and Rambler&Co ahead of the AI Journey international conference.

The survey also shows that 75% of respondents treat AI recommendations as advice, acknowledging it can sometimes be wrong. Of those, 28% are willing to delegate algorithmic tasks to AI."Russians believe in AI’s potential: 15% are confident the technology will significantly extend human life, and 35% consider this possible with certain limitations," said Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank.

Respondents believe the technology should enhance human experience, not replace it. Nearly half think AI cannot replicate human emotions, creativity, intuition or critical thinking. Moreover, a quarter of surveyed Russians see spiritual growth and self-knowledge as the main drivers of progress.

The poll was conducted on Rambler&Co platforms from October 23 to 30, 2025, with 130,000 Internet users participating.