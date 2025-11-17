TASS trains AI to archive news, annotate images — General Director

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. TASS is training artificial intelligence (AI) to archive news and make image annotations, General Director of the Russian news agency Andrey Kondrashov said.

"We are now trying to train artificial intelligence to archive our news, to identify and describe images. For example, TASS generates about three thousand pieces of content daily. This pertains to videos, this relates to photos, and this covers information - three thousand, all of them require archiving. Naturally, this requires a huge number of people to sort it all out, to determine the criteria for categorizing the information so that it can be found later," Kondrashov said at a press conference dedicated to the start of TASS-Africa: Way of Friendship, the international press tour for journalists of African news agencies.

AI instruments are also used in the browser functioning within the framework of the international Factchecking Association founded by TASS and Dialogue autonomous nonprofit organization, the chief executive said.

"Artificial intelligence there is indeed based on seeing the etymology, that is, the origin of a news story," Kondrashov added.

AI instruments conduct "an absolutely ordinary" analysis of where the news comes from, he noted. "If it is very far, on the other side of the planet, there’s a certain probability that it’s fake. Here is an example where artificial intelligence is used. And we are ready to offer its capabilities to you right now," the TASS chief said.

The TASS-Africa: Way of Friendship international press tour for journalists of African news agencies is being staged from November 16 to 24 in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kazan. The staff of ten French-speaking African countries accompanied with the TASS team will visit key sights, museums and university, and talk to representatives of higher educational establishments and mass media.