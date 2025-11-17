TASS chief calls on African media to joint Global Fact-checking Network

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov has invited news agencies from African countries to join the Global Fact-checking Network, or GFCN.

"I call on the media outlets you represent to join this organization, which now unites around 100 media outlets from 50 countries. I would like to see African countries added to this list of our friends participating in this organization," he told a news conference ahead of the beginning of a media tour for journalists from African news agencies titled "TASS - Africa: A Path of Friendship."

Kondrashov pointed out that the GFCN, which was founded jointly with the Dialogue NGO, offers free access to an AI-based "smart browser" that is capable of identifying "any fake news."

"No politics. Either it’s a fact or it isn’t. It can be easily verified," he added.

The international press tour for journalists from African news agencies "TASS - Africa: A Path of Friendship" will be held in Moscow, Kazan, and St. Petersburg from November 16-24. Journalists from ten French-speaking African countries, accompanied by a TASS team, will visit landmark attractions, museums, and universities and will communicate with representatives from universities and mass media outlets.