No Western intermediaries needed between African, Russian media — TASS chief

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian and African media should cooperate without Western intermediaries that often cover events from a specific political angle, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said.

"No intermediaries like big Western agencies, Western media should stand in the way of our bilateral interaction," he said at a press conference dedicated to the launch of the international press tour for journalists from African news agencies "TASS - Africa: Path of Friendship".

Kondrashov found it strange that information about African countries in Russia comes from Western agencies, which are also the source of information about Russia for Africa. "Very often this picture is refracted through the political attitudes of a particular agency, <...> a particular country that the agency represents," the TASS director general added.

According to him, TASS now provides, free of charge, its news feeds in English, French and Arabic. He also suggested that African media exchange news and sign relevant agreements.

The international press tour for journalists from African news agencies "TASS - Africa: Path of Friendship" is held from November 16 to 24 in Moscow, Kazan and St. Petersburg. Media employees from 10 French-speaking African countries, accompanied by a TASS team, will visit key landmarks, museums and universities, and talk to representatives of universities and the media.