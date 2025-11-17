MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. A further 25 minors have been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website, data examined by TASS reveals.

The website asserts that all these individuals were born between 2019 and 2023 and accuses them of "deliberately violating the state border" and "undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine. Reports indicate that the minors crossed checkpoints from the Rostov Region into the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

This is not the first time that children's personal data has appeared on "Peacekeeper." The site has previously listed minors aged between 2 and 17.

The infamous "Peacekeeper" website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or faced criticism from the website’s administrators for other reasons.