LUGANSK, November 13. /TASS/. Ukraine has increased attacks on Kharkov recently, and civilian casualties are up as a result, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, said.

Amid advances by the Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian troops have intensified their shelling of the Kharkov Region, including the city of Kupyansk and its outskirts, which has resulted in a growing number of civilian casualties.

"We have witnessed a clear escalation in recent days, and the number of casualties has already risen substantially, now reaching several dozen. Previously, we documented approximately seven or eight injured individuals per month, but the current figure stands at around 20 to 30. Furthermore, I cannot rule out the possibility that we may discover more victims during our ongoing evacuation operations," Ganchev stated.