Number of IT-related crimes in Russia falls by 10.8% in first 11 months of 2025

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The number of crimes registered in Russia over the first 11 months of this year and committed using IT technologies declined by 10.8% compared with the same period last year, the press center of the Russian Interior Ministry reported.

"Compared with January-November 2024, the number of crimes committed using information and telecommunications technologies or in the sphere of computer information was registered at 10.8% lower," the press center said.

The Interior Ministry added that the number of crimes in the sphere of computer information fell by 40.6%, remote thefts decreased by 23.6%, and IT-related fraud declined by 8.3%.