Over 60 civilians evacuated from Kupyansk area amid fighting — Russian official

LUGANSK, November 13. /TASS/. Over 60 civilians have been evacuated from the Kupyansk city area in the Kharkov Region amid fighting, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, said at a press conference.

"We have evacuated more than 60 people since the start of the operation to liberate the Kupyansk metropolitan area. Some of them were evacuated from the settlement of Dvurechnaya after our troops managed to cross the Oskol River and began liberating areas on the right bank north of Kupyansk," he pointed out in response to a TASS question.

Ganchev added that people were being evacuated to the areas of the Kharkov Region far from the frontline. They are provided with assistance depending on their needs: those who require medical treatment are taken to the hospital, while those who wish to leave the region move to temporary accommodation centers in Russian regions.