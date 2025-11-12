Kazakhstan, Russia oppose discrimination against athletes, scientists, cultural figures

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia have pointed to the inadmissibility of discrimination against scientists, cultural and sports figures, and they will jointly counteract this.

This is stated in the declaration on the transition of interstate relations between Russia and Kazakhstan to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, which was signed on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"The parties view as unacceptable the politicization of international humanitarian cooperation, discrimination against cultural, scientific and sports figures on any grounds," according to the document published on the Kremlin’s website.

The declaration notes that the countries "will jointly advocate for the development of an open and respectful intercultural dialogue that excludes discrimination."

Kazakh President Tokayev’s state visit to Russia is taking place on November 11-12.