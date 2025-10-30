Moscow, Baku in dialogue on release of detained Russians — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Baku are conducting a substantive dialogue on an early release of detained Russians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A substantive dialogue is underway between the relevant agencies of the two countries to return Russian citizens to their homeland as soon as possible," the diplomat told a news briefing.

Zakharova said that head of Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov had already returned to Russia.

"The situation with Dmitry Fyodorov, a student from St. Petersburg, is of concern: there are numerous signals about the unsatisfactory state of his health," Zakharova said.

Yesterday, the Russian embassy in Baku repeatedly requested a meeting with Fyodorov and demanded to provide him with qualified medical care. "Unfortunately, consular access has not yet been obtained, we are keeping this story under control," Zakharova added.