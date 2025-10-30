Nearly 40% of Russians experience fatigue every day, survey reveals

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. About 40% of Russian citizens feel a loss of energy daily, while another two-thirds of Russians feel tired weekly, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

"Two-thirds of Russians report feeling tired on a weekly basis, while four in ten experience fatigue almost every day. Since 2022, these numbers have risen, reflecting not only physical exhaustion but also emotional strain. <...> The main sources of stress are increasingly linked not to physical effort, but to challenging psychological situations and workplace pressure. These issues have become noticeably more prevalent in responses over the past three years," the report states.

According to the study, Russians attribute fatigue to work-related stress (34%), psychological overload (32%), and physically demanding work (25%).

Furthermore, 43% of respondents say they are mentally living in middle age, while 29% consider themselves young.

Younger generations, Generations Y (1981-1996) and Z (1997-2012), tend to alleviate fatigue through sleep, quiet, and time away from digital devices.

People of Generation X (1965-1980) and older Generation Z individuals tend to relieve fatigue through physical activity or a change of scenery, while Baby Boomers (1945-1964) and older Generation X people prefer staying at home and following a domestic routine.

The nationwide telephone survey VCIOM-Sputnik was conducted from October 12, 2025, among 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over.