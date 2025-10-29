MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. A Russian teenager born in 2008 has been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website, TASS has learned.

The website claims that he "infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine and was allegedly spreading "Russian propaganda."

This is not the first time minors aged between 2 and 17 have been entered into the database. Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing Kiev’s crimes, told TASS earlier that the publication of the personal data of minors on such websites made it clear that the terrorist regime’s militants were ready to do away with Russian children.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.