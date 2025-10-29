Russia not facing threat of cholera, sanitary watchdog says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The epidemiological situation with cholera is under control and remains stable, with no threat of the disease spreading, the country’s sanitary regulator, Rospotrebnadzor, told TASS.

Meanwhile in Haiti, more than 5,300 cholera cases have been registered since the start of the year, and the annual figures, first reported in 2022, continue to rise. Hurricane Melissa exacerbated the situation.

"In Russia, the epidemiological situation with cholera remains stable and is under permanent control by Rospotrebnadzor. There is no risk of cholera spreading [to Russia]," the regulator said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor also said it monitors reports on the cholera outbreak in Haiti.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said cholera has killed more than 6,600 people in 32 countries this year.