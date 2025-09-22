EU cybersecurity agency confirms disruption at airports caused by ransomware

BRUSSELS, September 22. /TASS/. The EU cybersecurity agency ENISA has confirmed that a ransomware attack caused disruptions at several European airports, Reuters reported, citing a statement by ENISA.

Airports were attacked by "a malicious software that locks up data until the victim pays to have access restored," the agency said, adding that risks of such attacks to critical infrastructure and industries are growing.

ENISA said earlier that a ransomware attack has disrupted operations at several European airports, and that law enforcement were involved to investigate it.

Earlier, several European airports, including London Heathrow, as well as airports in Brussels, Berlin, and Dublin, reported technical issues and check-in system disruptions due to a cyberattack. This resulted in queues at airports, with many flights cancelled.