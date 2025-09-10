MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Kiev has officially filed charges against two senior Russian law enforcement officials: Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev. These charges allege their involvement in supporting Ukrainian law enforcement officers during the 2014 coup d’etat in Ukraine, according to the Office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office explained, "under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, charges have been brought against Russia’s FSB director, interior minister, and their subordinates." Ukrainian authorities are continuing their pre-trial investigation into the matter.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) frequently issues charges in absentia against Russian political, military, cultural, and public figures. Additionally, Vladimir Zelensky has signed numerous decrees imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities, as well as citizens of other countries, whom Ukraine accuses of collaborating with Russia.