No criminal cases in Jersey underway against Abramovich — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. No charges have been filed against Russian billionaire businessman and former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, and no criminal proceedings linked to him are ongoing on the Isle of Jersey, the businessman’s representative told TASS.

"Any statements about Mr. Abramovich’s involvement in criminal activity are false. No charges have been filed against Abramovich, and no criminal cases connected to his name are in progress in Jersey. Moreover, the Jersey court has essentially confirmed that not a single criminal matter involving Abramovich is under review in Jersey courts," the spokesman said.

Earlier, the Guardian reported that Russian businessman Roman Abramovich was allegedly under a criminal investigation by the authorities of the British Isle of Jersey. "Nevertheless, we regretfully note that the Guardian media outlet has chosen to violate Mr. Abramovich’s rights and publish these absolutely unfounded and completely misleading claims that damage his reputation," the businessman’s representative added.

According to the documents cited by the Guardian, the Jersey authorities intend to examine the origins of the businessman’s initial capital.