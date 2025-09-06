MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Olivier Assayas’ movie The Wizard of the Kremlin, starring Jude Law as Vladimir Putin, makes it clear that cultural figures around the world are interested in Russian history, Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS.

"I haven’t seen it yet, so I can't say anything in particular. What I can say is that no matter what, Russian history continues to attract the attention and interest of artists, and I think it’s important," he noted.

According to Shvydkoy, Russia’s recent history is a subject of hot debate. "This is why it’s even more important for us to think about making our own movies and writing our own novels about developments of the late 20th century and the early 21st century," the envoy concluded.