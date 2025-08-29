Latest poll shows 80% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stays at 80%, while 81% of respondents approve of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between August 22 and August 24, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 80% of participants responded affirmatively (no changes). The majority also endorsed the president’s job performance (81%, a 1% decrease)," the service said.

A total of 55% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 3% decrease), while 57% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 3% decrease).

Support for the ruling United Russia party increased by 1% to 43%, while support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) remained at 7%. Support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia held steady at 9%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support increased by 1% to 4%, while support for the New People party fell by 1% to 3%.