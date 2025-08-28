Global Fact-Checking Network publishes over 100 free training resources

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The online library of the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) contains over 100 training materials prepared by experts in information management, the press service of one of the association's founders, the autonomous non-profit organization "Dialogue Regions," told TASS.

"The tools and approaches used in our media environment, including in the fight against misinformation, are in the international spotlight precisely because of their quality and many years of application experience. The online library of the International Fact-Checking Association now has more than 100 materials — videos and articles in two languages — and this collection is expanding quickly and is available to everyone," the press service quoted Yulia Ablets, Dialogue Regions' deputy director general, as saying.

In a structured educational block, over 95 GFCN experts from 47 countries will share their proven tools and best practices in fact-checking. The knowledge base includes articles, lectures, useful instructions, and video tutorials on fact-checking, including two introductory video courses.

The materials include practical instructions on verifying the authenticity of photos, videos, news items, and quotes. They also provide comprehensive information ranging from theory to practice, including systematic information on various topics related to misinformation and ways to counter it. In addition, the website publishes lectures, master classes, and recordings of GFCN experts' speeches at various forums to allow for a deeper understanding of the nature of disinformation and its impact on society within the global community.

The Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) unites experts and fact-checking organizations worldwide. Established in 2025 by the TASS news agency, the autonomous nonprofit organization "Dialogue Regions," and the New Media Workshop, the association was formed to combat disinformation. Currently, the GFCN collaborates with more than 95 foreign reporters, investigators, and organizations from 47 countries in the field of fact-checking.