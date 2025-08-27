Members of US group Onyx ready to become ambassadors of Intervision song contest

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Members of the US hip hop group Onyx back the Intervision 2025 international music contest and are ready to serve as its ambassadors, the musicians told TASS.

In their words, they were deeply impressed by the history and idea of the Intervision international song contest because such projects play an important role in building bridges between countries and cultures.

Onyx added that they had been performing worldwide for 25 years, taking part in international festivals and promoting the power of music to unite.

The musicians also said they would like to perform at Intervision.

Intervision contest

The Intervision song contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed from 1946 to 1993, was held between 1965 and 1977 as an alternative to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which had split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The revived Intervision competition will take place in Moscow on September 20. Singer Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name Shaman, will represent Russia at the event. About twenty countries, including all BRICS nations, have confirmed their participation in Intervision.

