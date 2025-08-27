{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
FSB detains Russian citizen for plotting attack on military airfield in Engels

According to the agency, "the suspect, acting upon instructions from the SBU, was supposed to install a navigation module for enemy drones to strike Russian Defense Ministry infrastructure facilities"

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a 35-year-old resident of Volgograd, who was preparing an attack on a military airfield in the Saratov Region under orders from the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), the FSB said in a statement.

According to the agency, "the suspect, acting upon instructions from the SBU, rented an apartment near the military airfield in Engels, where he was supposed to install a navigation module for enemy drones to strike Russian Defense Ministry infrastructure facilities. Disguised as a courier for a popular delivery service, he moved around Saratov, planning to retrieve subversive equipment from a cache," the FSB added.

He was detained by FSB officers at his residence. The man committed the crime motivated by the desire to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. According to the FSB, he lived in Ukraine’s Lvov Region in 2019-2022, but after his residence permit expired, he stopped reporting to the Ukrainian migration authorities. The man eventually came to the attention of the Ukrainian Security Service and was recruited for a mission to travel to Russia and carry out an act of sabotage and terrorism in exchange for Ukrainian citizenship. After undergoing special training in Kiev, he returned to Volgograd and was ordered by his SBU handlers to travel to the Saratov Region to prepare a terrorist attack on a military facility.

The FSB branch in the Volgograd Region opened a criminal case against the man under Article 275.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Secret Cooperation with Foreign Intelligence Officers"), which carries a penalty of up to eight years in prison. He has been taken into custody. Investigative measures continue.

Culture
Members of US group Onyx ready to become ambassadors of Intervision song contest
The musicians were deeply impressed by the history and idea of the Intervision international song contest because such projects play an important role in building bridges between countries and cultures
Read more
First group of IAEA inspectors back in Iran — Grossi
Rafael Grossi emphasized that there are many facilities in Iran, some were attacked
Read more
Iran ready to resume indirect talks with US on nuclear dossier — top diplomat
According to Abbas Araghchi, the US attack on nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan did not affect Iran's position
Read more
EU spends €800 billion on weapons instead of combating hunger — Lula
The Brazilian leader also reiterated his view that the United Nations is failing in its core mission to prevent wars
Read more
Somalia to launch first satellite from its territory soon
The milestone is part of a growing partnership between Somalia and Turkey
Read more
Russian postal service to no longer send parcels with goods to US, citing tariffs
Russian Post said it will continue sending mail to the US
Read more
Zelensky demands meeting with Putin to continue blackmailing EU — Russian lawmaker
Effective groundwork requires the existing working groups to develop proposals for discussion, Viktor Vodolatsky noted
Read more
Drone strike damages house in Rostov-on-Don, fire contained
Fifteen residents were evacuated and provided with temporary housing
Read more
Norway adds fuel to fire of Ukraine conflict by providing aid to Kiev — Russian embassy
The Russian diplomatic mission noted that Today the global majority more often sees Norway, which once "had a reputation as a mediator and peacemaker," as a country that is "profiting off of the European energy crisis, making scandalous investments"
Read more
US expects Ukrainian conflict to be settled by end of year — Witkoff
According to the special envoy, American officials are discussing the accession of several countries to the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalize relations with Israel
Read more
Nearly 2,500 acres of Kherson forest scorched, mostly due to Ukrainian strikes — governor
The forest flourished after the Great Patriotic War, over 444,000 acres covered with trees
Read more
Russia calls on Germany to share all available data on Nord Stream pipelines — mission
Dmitry Polyansky, Moscow’s acting envoy to the UN, stressed that Berlin has to demonstrate readiness for cooperation by sharing everything it knows
Read more
Envoy Witkoff believes Putin genuinely seeks peace in Ukraine
US presidential special envoy Steve Whitkoff noted that the Ukrainian crisis is very complicated
Read more
Passengers of London-Beijing flight to depart from Yugra shortly — transport authorities
According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, the preliminary reason for landing at an alternate airport in Russia was a malfunction in one of the engines
Read more
Russian cabinet to encourage introduction of new technologies in oil production
Despite the fact that Russia's total oil reserves are estimated at 31 bln tons, only about half of them are profitable at the current level of technology, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin noted
Read more
More than 70 countries confirm participation in Eastern Economic Forum 2025 — organizer
The space for an open and mutually beneficial dialogue will be created at the EEF owing to thye rich business program and diverse cultural and sport activities, Anton Kobyakov added
Read more
United Kingdom may have to apply to IMF for loan due to economic problems — newspaper
"We will not be able to roll over debt, we will not be able to meet pensions payments, benefits will be hard to pay out," Professor of the University of Cambridge Jagjit Chadha said, cited by The Daily Telegraph
Read more
US to step up arms supplies to NATO allies supporting Kiev — Trump
The US president said that "factories are doubling up and tripling up"
Read more
Russian diplomat invokes Soviet poet Vysotsky over diplomatic sanctions threat
"Their diplomats will be ‘saddled and hobbled’ in retaliation," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Press review: Ukraine tries to derail peace talks as Trump okays missile supply to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 25th
Read more
Bessent says US tariff revenue could hit $1 trillion
Speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting headed by the president, he said that his prior estimate of a $300 bln annual tariff collection rate was too low
Read more
US believes Putin, Zelensky may meet — envoy Witkoff
Steve Witkoff stressed that the president of the US Donald Trump is going to be needed at the table to finish a deal
Read more
Russian nuclear defense troops set up UAV units — paper
According to the news report, unmanned aircraft systems help carry out chemical reconnaissance of terrain, provide aerosol camouflaging of sites
Read more
Indian authorities working on strategy to ease consequences of US tariffs
The tariffs will affect exports of goods to the US totaling $48.2 bln
Read more
Ex-top Ukrainian commander acknowledges all military science lies in Russia
During the interview, Valery Zaluzhny emphasized that Ukraine’s military training should not "blindly copy" models from Britain or America
Read more
Russia pushes to extend UN resolution on Iranian nuclear program — permanent mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia and China wish to provide some room for diplomacy and opportunities to seek a compromise to this issue
Read more
France summons Italian envoy in wake of minister’s call to send Macron fight in Ukraine
The French Foreign Ministry dismissed these remarks as unacceptable
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky is not innocent in Ukrainian peace settlement impasse — Trump
"It takes two people to tango," the US President said
Read more
Russia’s Rubicon UAV operators wipe out Ukrainian radar in Sumy Region
The Russian Defense Ministry specified that an American-made AN/TPQ-36 mobile counterbattery radar station has been destroyed
Read more
Fiscal regime for new oil fields to be determined 3-5 years before their development
The solution will help solve the issue of long-term planning and attraction of large-scale investments, one of the industry's major problems in developing complex deposits
Read more
Kyrgyzstan officially declares another Russian mountaineer missing
Ministry spokesman Adil Charygov noted that Natalia Nagovitsina has been declared missing because no one can officially confirm whether she is alive or dead
Read more
Clinton promised Putin to consider Russia joining NATO — archives
According to declassified documents, Bill Clinton acknowledged that the NATO enlargement process could be a problem for Russia
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician sees Zelensky leading Europe up into the slaughter
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the United States has turned Ukraine into an American colony that Europe will have to defend with a resource deal
Read more
US awaits leaders from 48 countries at World Cup
Andrew Giuliani, head of the administration’s working group on World Cup preparations, expects the world leaders of those 48 countries to come maybe to their opening games
Read more
Sabotage of Nord Stream has all signs of state terrorism — Hungarian foreign minister
"If a terrorist act is carried out using state resources and with state support, then it is state terrorism," Peter Szijjarto noted
Read more
Witkoff does not consider Russian economy to be weakening
US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff responded to the journalist's suggestion that Russia's economy is faltering
Read more
Press review: Kiev’s partners push US to bolster Ukraine as Syria, Israel prepare accords
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 26th
Read more
Iran may renew confrontation with Israel — top diplomat
According to Abbas Araghchi, Israel unilaterally requested an unconditional ceasefire 12 days after attacks on Iranian territory began
Read more
SpaceX completes tenth Starship test launch, deploys simulated satellites
The previous three Starship test launches, in January, March, and May, had ended in failure
Read more
Russia points out West's reluctance to investigate Nord Stream case
Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky stressed that some Western officials attempt to link the sabotage to the Ukrainian crisis, despite the fact that it involved the destruction of international underwater infrastructure
Read more
US expects Ukrainian conflict to be settled by end of year — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that meetings on this issue are being held this week
Read more
Russia splits NATO, forces West to recognize need for dialogue — expert
Now the leaders of Western European countries will have to "get out of the trench that they dug for Russia, but into which they fell themselves," added Endre Szymo
Read more
Israeli security cabinet to discuss Gaza City seizure plans on August 31 — media
The meeting that was supposed to discuss a plan for taking control of Gaza City focused on considering the situation in the region instead
Read more
Trump says Zelensky's legitimacy not important for peace settlement
The US leader emphasized that "everybody's posturing"
Read more
Venezuela may 'move closer to China' due to US threats — newspaper
According to the report, Washington has dispatched three destroyers with an amphibious squadron carrying 4,000 Marines to waters off Venezuela
Read more
UN considers itself unauthorized to comment on investigation into Nord Stream blasts
Miroslav Jenca, assistant to the secretary-general, noted that the United Nations does not have any additional details of the events
Read more
EU-US deal on energy imports cannot be implemented without Russia — Srbijagas CEO
Dusan Bajatovic noted that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine was conditioned not only by the cessation of hostilities, but also by the lifting of sanctions
Read more
Russia planning to reach oil production of 540 mln tons in near future
First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said Russia’s oil reserves currently stand at about 31 bln tons, of which only half are profitable
Read more
Eight captured Ukrainian militants transferred to investigators in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian prisoners of war are currently providing detailed testimony regarding their crimes against civilians
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian city of Rostov-on-Don
At least seven apartment buildings suffered damage in a drone attack on the southern city of Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Russia’s Shnaider concludes her run at US Open after losing in first round
Diana Shnaider has claimed five WTA titles and reached the fourth round of the 2024 US Open
Read more
Flight from London to Beijing makes emergency landing in Siberia
The Ural transport prosecutor’s office press service said that the landing was successful
Read more
Air defenses destroy 26 Ukrainian drones above Russian regions overnight
15 of them were destroyed over the Rostov Region
Read more
Russian national guardsmen neutralize Ukrainian militants near Kharkov
According to the press service, the national guardsmen placed a decoy drone near Ukrainian positions as bait
Read more
Around 90,000 Moscow residents are in special military operation zone — Moscow Mayor
These include those who were mobilized or joined under contract, Sergey Sobyanin noted
Read more
Israeli top brass receives results of inquiry into strike on hospital in southern Gaza
According to the IDF, Golani Brigade troops identified a camera that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital that was being used to observe the activity of IDF troops, and "the troops operated to remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera"
Read more
Russian companies step up efforts to enter Chinese stock markets — lawmaker
Ivan Abramov added that interregional ties are acquiring a significant role in the development of the Sino-Russian relations as they are turning into new growth points for practical cooperation
Read more
Infrastructure facilities damaged as explosions rock northern Ukraine
Explosions were reported in Sumy at least eight times last night
Read more
Almost half of Ukrainian army’s AWOL cases since 2023 reported this year
According to the data provided, the total number of registered AWOL cases filed via the court system since 2022 stands at 202,997, increasing sharply every year
Read more
Russian Grand Prix promoter files lawsuit against Formula 1 over terminated contract
The Russian side is seeking some $67.4 million for breach of contract
Read more
Belgian PM opposes confiscation of Russian sovereign assets
Bart De Wever emphasized that if Europe signals to the world that it may confiscate sovereign funds for political reasons, other countries will withdraw their funds from the EU
Read more
Iran, E3 fail to agree on sanctions issue — media
According to the source, the talks in Switzerland ended without a final outcome
Read more
Nearly 1,000 Ukrainians of draft age detained at border with Belarus this year
According to their information, 61 people were detained at the border in 2022, 26 in 2023, and 336 in 2024
Read more
India’s abandonment of Russian oil purchases unlikely — expert
Head of the Mind Money analytical center Igor Isaev did not exclude the possibility of certain limitations of Urals oil purchases or diversification of supplies by India
Read more
Passengers of London-Beijing flight that landed in Russia remain on board
A backup aircraft will soon be dispatched to evacuate the passengers, Dmitry Koshchenko, head of Nizhnevartovsk, said
Read more
Smartphone manufacturers working on preinstalling Max in devices sold in Russia — sources
According to the source, both Chinese and South Korean brands have yet to provide official documentation confirming that Max will be preinstalled, but they have promised to make every effort to ensure this is done
Read more
Earthquake rocks Russia’s Dagestan
The tremor occurred at 11:33 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
Two French teens detained for alleged plots against Eiffel Tower, synagogues
According to the report, although no specific attack location had been chosen, the teenagers had begun searching for weapons on the dark web
Read more
Medvedev calls heads of Abkhazia, South Ossetia to mark 17th anniversary of independence
In his conversation with Alan Gagloev, the Russian official noted "the courage of the South Ossetian people," who managed to defend their freedom and sovereignty
Read more
Stagnation in Nord Stream case may spark similar incidents — Russia’s UN mission
Russia’s acting permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky warned that the UN Security Council’s inaction sends to terrorist organizations an inspiring signal
Read more
Ukrainian troops trapped in Kamyshevakha after Russian army liberates Zaporozhskoye — DPR
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday that Battlegroup East units had liberated the settlement of Zaporozhskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Read more
Western drones supplied to Ukraine 'useless', already obsolete — newspaper
According to a Ukrainian special forces battalion commander, his unit is engaged, in particular, in retrofitting commercially available Ukrainian-made drones for "combat missions" by installing more powerful batteries and devices for attaching charges
Read more
Mortgage loans portfolio in Russian banks up by 15% in July — Central Bank
The population's mortgage debt increased by 0.7% in July 2025 to $276 bln after growing by 0.6% in June, the regulator said
Read more
Trump tried to call Indian PM four times but Modi refused to answer — newspaper
The paper points out that earlier, the US President shocked India by imposing the country with 25% tariffs and calling it a "dead economy"
Read more
Ukraine's leadership becoming source of threats to EU — former Moldovan president
Igor Dodon criticized Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity for siding with Kiev despite the constitutionally enshrined neutrality and the Transnistrian issue
Read more
Air China passengers take off from Nizhnevartovsk, head to Beijing
According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, the preliminary reason for landing at an alternate airport in Russia was a malfunction in one of the engines
Read more
Russian MP slams Merz’ threats to add pressure on Russia as political manipulation
Leonid Slutsky emphasized that threats and speculations would not bring the end of the conflict in Ukraine any closer
Read more
Germany took note of Hungary and Slovakia’s reaction to Kiev’s strikes on Druzhba pipeline
Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out several strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure on Russian territory
Read more
Share of oil output from hard-to-recover reserves to increase — mineral resources agency
Head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources Oleg Kazanov said that Russia reproduces its reserves through geological exploration, with the increase averaging from 500 mln to 1 bln tons of liquid hydrocarbons per year
Read more
China, Russia jointly challenge hegemony through SCO, BRICS, expert says
Zhao Pei underlined that China-Russia cooperation is not aimed against any third party, but rather at building a fairer international system - despite the West’s efforts to impose its dominance
Read more
Kiev loses 1,220 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Ukraine conflict approaching its end, all sides aware — Lula
"The parties to the conflict are simply waiting for the moment when they have the courage to announce its end," Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said
Read more
Thailand interested in cooperating with Russia in trade, energy and tourism
The BRICS International Alliance Strategic Project team from Thailand will participate in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this September
Read more
Talks on EU membership for Moldova, Ukraine may begin 'in coming days' — media
According to the report, US President Donald Trump has been able to persuade Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to lift his opposition to Ukraine’s membership
Read more
Iran, E3 nations hold another round of nuclear talks in Geneva
Both sides shared their views on resolution 2231, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi noted
Read more
NATO to arm Ukraine with missiles eight times cheaper than Storm Shadow, expert says
"At this point, the Pentagon and NATO as a whole are starting to do the math and understand that burning through costly precision systems just to keep the Kiev regime afloat is not entirely rational," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine's overnight drone attack on Russian regions
On August 26, between 12:00 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. Moscow time, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian UAVs
Read more
Hungary will not stop power supplies to Ukraine in response to pipeline strikes — minister
Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest wished no harm to the Ukrainian people
Read more
Russia expects VSMPO-Avisma JV with Boeing will restart operation — First Deputy PM
Denis Manturov said this is a joint investment and a mutually beneficial project
Read more
Poland's refusal to fund Starlink for Ukraine is unlikely to have consequences — expert
Denis Fedutinov still noted that disconnecting Ukrainian users from Starlink could potentially disrupt military operations
Read more
West offered Georgia weapons for opening second front against Russia — ruling party
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze indicated that the authorities are prepared to disclose details of these negotiations if necessary to substantiate their claims
Read more
UN Security Council needs all relevant details on Nord Stream case — Russia's mission
Russia’s proposals remain on the table, Russia’s acting UN envoy Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
No chance for Ukraine to join EU without resolving Volyn issue — Polish Defense Ministry
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz still criticized Polish President Karol Nawrocki for vetoing legislation on aid to Ukrainian citizens
Read more
Russian troops enter northern outskirts of Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — military expert
With their advance in the outskirts of Kupyansk, Russian troops continue tightening their semi-encirclement of the city, Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Chances of Putin-Zelensky meeting in Geneva almost zero — Swiss lawmaker
There is no guarantee that Vladimir Putin’s plane would not be intercepted under the pretext of enforcing the ICC warrant for his arrest, Guy Mettan, a member of the Geneva cantonal parliament, emphasized
Read more
Negotiations on Ukraine will influence Duma election campaign — expert
Konstantin Kostin noted that the duration of the negotiation process remains unpredictable, and its impact on voters could vary widely
Read more
North Korean beer faces stale reception in crowded Russian market — expert
Oleg Nikolaev stressed that Russian supermarkets carry more beers than many liquor stores in the EU and even excises on beer from unfriendly countries did not change the situation with filling the shelves
Read more
Russia sees potential for cooperation with US in nuclear energy, rare metals — deputy PM
Denis Manturov noted that Russia possesses significant reserves of rare-earth metals, creating opportunities for joint initiatives
Read more
Russian embassy accuses Chisinau of obstructing consular work
"No other country in the world employs such destructive practices," the Russian Embassy emphasized
Read more
India to buy oil where it is beneficial — Ambassador
"US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified," Vinay Kumar noted
Read more
UAV manufacturer Zala presents Russian counterpart of Starlink in Kazan
As Zala explained, Geocosmos, which operates from the ground, enables drones to operate seamlessly within shared airspace alongside manned aircraft
Read more