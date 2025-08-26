Temporary restrictions imposed at airports in St. Petersburg, Pskov, and Nizhny Novgorod

ST. PETERSBURG, August 26. /TASS/. Operations at the airports of St. Petersburg (Pulkovo) and Pskov have been temporarily restricted, the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

"Pulkovo Airport, Pskov Airport - temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been introduced. The restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety," the statement read.

Temporary restrictions have also been introduced at Nizhny Novgorod Airport, Rosaviatsiya said.