Almost 80% of Ukrainians do not trust the country’s parliament, poll reveals

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Almost 80% of Ukrainians do not trust the work of the Verkhovna Rada the country's parliament, a poll conducted by the sociological group Rating reveals.

As the study shows, 76% of respondents do not trust the work of parliament and only 19% of respondents support it.

According to the poll, the majority of survey participants did not trust the government headed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"28% trust the Cabinet, 30% do not trust it, 42% found it difficult to answer," the study says.

The poll was conducted by random sampling via mobile phones from July 22 to 27 among 2,400 people. The maximum margin of error statistical error does not exceed 2.0%.