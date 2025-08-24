Four cases of cholera import registered in Russia this year — official

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Four imported cases of cholera were registered in Russia this year, head of the Federal Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova said in an interview with TASS.

"We already had four imported cases of cholera this year. All these cases were from India. Therefore, I urge those going to or returning from this country be as much attentive to their health as possible. The people bringing cholera from there most often do not pay much attention and significance to what is occurring with them. Worsening of the condition occurs very quickly," she said.

The doctors literally save individuals when clinical symptoms are manifested, Popova said. All the people with imported cholera are alive and well as a result of timely provided medical aid. "Nevertheless, risks remain globally and we should very attentive to our health," she cautioned.