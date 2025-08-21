PREVIEW: International Military Music Festival Spasskaya Tower to be held for 17th time

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s oldest military music festival the International Military Music Festival Spasskaya Tower will be held on Red Square from August 22 to 31 - this year the festival will be held for the 17th time.

Over the past 16 years, more than 200 teams from 59 countries participated in the Spasskaya Tower. More than 900,000 people attended the evening performances on Red Square. This year's festival is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the defenders of the Fatherland. Over 1,500 musicians from around the world will participate in the event.

Russia will traditionally be represented by the best orchestras of law enforcement agencies, including the Defense and Emergencies Ministries, the FSB, the Federal Security Service and Russia’s National Guard Rosgvardiya.

The festival program also includes bands from nine foreign countries - Mongolia, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Kazakhstan and Republika Srpska (part of Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Russian opera stars will perform, including invited soloist of the Bolshoi Theater baritone Vasily Ladyuk.

Traditionally, all evening performances of the festival on Red Square end with the performance of the consolidated international orchestra, consisting of more than 1,500 musicians.

Besides, the festival program includes a welcome concert of the Spasskaya Tower participants at the VDNH exhibition center, performances by bands in Moscow parks and on Manezhnaya Square, children's brass band festival Spasskaya Tower for Children and other events.