Nearly 20 nations confirm participation in Intervision song contest

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Nineteen countries have confirmed their participation in Intervision-2025, the international song contest, the Foundation for the Preservation and Support of Cultural Heritage and the Development of National and World Culture 'Traditions of Art' told TASS.

"Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Colombia, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, the United States, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and South Africa have officially confirmed their participation," the organizers said.

"This year, representatives from all continents will be present at the competition, which clearly indicates global interest in the event. Unfortunately, some countries were unable to participate due to internal reasons, lack of preparation time, and scheduling conflicts at their ministries," they added.