Half of Russians aged 12-24 use iPhone — research

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Fifty percent of Russians aged 12 to 24 have iPhones, according to a study conducted by the Russian geo-social network Blink available with TASS.

The other 50% have some kind of Android, although no single brand has more than a 9% share.

The most popular phone model among the young Russian cohort for the period from January to June 2025 was the iPhone 11, same as in the first half of last year. The iPhone 13 is second, and the iPhone 12 is third.

Samsung and Redmi (each 9%) were the most popular Android brands. The top three most popular Android-based smartphones in 2025 arethe Redmi 12, Redmi Note 13 and Poco C65.

Blink analysts reviewed depersonalized data of more than five million of its users.