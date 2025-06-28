Putin congratulates youth on holiday, notes important role in Russian life

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the great role that the young people play in the life of the country in a congratulating message on the Youth Day when opening youth centers in the regions via video link.

"First of all, congratulations to everyone on the Youth Day. This holiday is filled with the energy of youth, the spirit of hope, the creation of new opportunities, and is aimed at the future. It is wonderful that it is widely celebrated in our country," the president said.

"I see this as a reflection of the huge, significant role that you and your peers play in the life of Russia.".