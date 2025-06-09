IN BRIEF: What is known about protests in LA and San Francisco

NEW YORK, June 9. /TASS/. Protests against mass detentions of illegal migrants continue for the third day in Los Angeles. Demonstrations and detentions also began in San Francisco. The White House called the protests an insurrection.

TASS has compiled the main facts about the protests.

Causes and scale of the protests

- On June 6, mass detentions of illegal migrants began in Los Angeles.

- By the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were in custody on charges of violating migration laws.

- In response to the actions of law enforcement agencies, demonstrations began in the city.

- According to CBS, the protesters tried to obstruct the work of law enforcement officers, blocked the roadway and threw stones and firecrackers at ICE officers.

- Police have detained at least 56 people in Los Angeles.

- Law enforcement officers are trying to free the main highway of the city for traffic, a section of which was blocked by demonstrators.

- According to local media reports, protesters are clashing with police, throwing bottles and stones at them.

- The rioters set fire to at least five cars.

- The Los Angeles Police Department also reported cases of shop robberies in the areas of the city gripped by protests against mass detentions of illegal migrants.

- Protests started in San Francisco as well.

- According to the police, a group of protesters "showed aggression," committed acts of vandalism, property was damaged.

- The guards declared the gathering illegal, but some of the protesters did not respond to the order to leave the area, continuing to "commit illegal acts."

- The police detained about 60 people there on June 8.

- The police said two officers received non-life-threatening injuries during the riots, one of them was taken to hospital.

- The protesters also caused damage to buildings and a patrol car.

- The police said it was investigating the case.

Government reaction

- Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House, called these demonstrations and riots an insurrection and criticized the position of the Los Angeles police, whose head refused to participate in mass deportations of migrants.

- President of the United States Donald Trump, bypassing the governor of the state, ordered 2,000 National guardsmen to fight the riots.

- They started arriving in the city on the morning of June 8, and now, according to American media, there are about 300 fighters there.

- Trump also stated that he had instructed US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristy Noem, in coordination with other agencies, to "take all necessary measures to free Los Angeles from the migrant invasion and stop these migrant riots."

He warned that the federal government would have to "step in to deal with the problem of rioters and looters" if the governor of California and the mayor of Los Angeles failed to deal with it.

- California Governor Gavin Newsom has demanded that the administration of US President Donald Trump revoke the decree on the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles and return command of the National Guard troops in the state to him.

- The city of Glendale, Los Angeles County, have terminated a contract with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The local police will no longer provide their facilities for the accommodation of detained migrants.