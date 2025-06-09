San Francisco police report arresting 60 protesters against US leader's policy in one day

NEW YORK, June 9. /TASS/. Police officers detained about 60 people protesting against the US administration's immigration policy in San Francisco on Sunday, the San Francisco Police Department wrote on its X social media page.

People took to the streets of San Francisco following protests that swept Los Angeles. According to local police, the group of protesters "became violent" and began to commit acts of vandalism, causing property damage. Law enforcement officers declared an unlawful assembly, but some of the protesters ignored orders to leave the area and continued "engaging in illegal activity." As a result, "approximately 60 people were arrested, including juveniles."

Two police officers suffered minor injuries during the riots and one of them was taken to the hospital. Protesters also vandalized buildings and caused damage to a patrol car, the police said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

According to the NBC Bay Area news agency, a group of more than 400 people gathered in front of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in San Francisco on Sunday to stand in solidarity with protesters in Los Angeles. The protest was largely peaceful, though as the evening progressed, tensions intensified between protesters and police. During the riots, activists spray-painted the office building and tried to break windows and doors.

Protests against mass detentions of undocumented migrants have continued for the third day in Los Angeles. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller described the protests and riots in California as an uprising and criticized the stance of the Los Angeles police chief, who had refused to take part in mass migrant deportations.

US President Donald Trump had ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops from California to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom. Troops began arriving in the city on the morning of June 8. According to US media outlets, there are about 300 of them in Los Angeles. Local media reports indicate that demonstrators have blocked the city’s main highway, set vehicles on fire and clashed with police, throwing bottles and stones at officers.