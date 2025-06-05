Russian bishop describes Putin-pope call as long-awaited yet jolting

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The world was awaiting a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Leo XIV, but reports of their recent call essentially came out of left field, leaving many surprised, Auxiliary bishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Mother of God at Moscow Nikolay Dubinin has told TASS.

"I view this call as a very important moment amid the difficult present-day situation, although reports about the call came as a surprise to many, including myself. But as far as the call itself is concerned, I would describe it as a much-anticipated contact at the supreme level," he said. "The very fact of a direct dialogue between the pontiff and the president brings hope that peace efforts and the negotiation process are being ramped up in the name of peace."

In his words, the shared desire to develop ties on the basis of common spiritual values "was met with great joy, naturally."

"The very fact that this desire was articulated is important. Although, I think, both parties treated this with grace and understanding," the bishop said.

The telephone conversation between Putin and the Pope took place the day before. During the conversation, the Russian president expressed his gratitude to the pontiff for his willingness to facilitate a peaceful settlement in Ukraine and confirmed his interest in achieving peace through political and diplomatic means. In addition, Putin informed the Pope about the humanitarian agreements that were reached during the direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul. Putin expressed hope that the Holy See will pay more attention to the freedom of religion in Ukraine.