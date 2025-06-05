KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. In the first months of the occupation of the village of Plekhovo in the Sudzha district, Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to set fire to the houses of civilians, forcing the locals hide from the fires in the bushes for three days, an eyewitness, Nikolai Kozlov, said during an international virtual conference titled "Liberation of the Kursk Region."

"Fires began on August 22 [2024], as Ukrainian forces began to start them, so entire streets went up in flames. Dumnovka Street burned down completely, and on September 2, Plan Street – our street – began to burn. Fleeing from the fire, my wife and I went to the end of the garden, into the trees, into the bushes. We stayed there for three days, starting on September 12," he said.

The man recounted that mornings started to get chilly in the fall, so the family went back to live in their house.