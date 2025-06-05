Over 1.6 mln Muslims performing Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2025

DUBAI, June 5. /TASS/. The number of people taking the Hajj pilgrimage to the Saudi city of Mecca this year stands at over 1.6. mln, about 100,000 more than in 2024, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

"The total number of pilgrims reached 1,673,230 this year. Of this number, 1,506,576 men and women arrived to the Kingdom from other countries. The number of domestic pilgrims has reached 166,654, including [Saudi] nationals and residents," the statement reads.

Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca, which every Muslim is obliged to perform, provided they have the opportunity to do that. The dates of Hajj are determined by the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, the pilgrimage is taking place on June 4-9.