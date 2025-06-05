Victim of terror attack in St. Petersburg wins $1,900 lawsuit against perpetrator Trepova

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. A court in St. Petersburg has ordered that Darya Trepova, previously convicted for killing Maxim Fomin (Vladlen Tatarsky) in a terrorist attack, pay 150,000 rubles ($1,890) to a local woman in material and moral damages suffered as a result of the terrorist act, said Darya Lebedeva, head of the joint press service of the city courts.

"The Vasileostrovsky district court of our city has considered the lawsuit against Darya Trepova and Dmitry Kasintsev. The court recovered 150,000 rubles from Trepova and a state fee of 3,000 rubles. The case against Kasintsev has been dismissed," Lebedeva wrote on Telegram.

She said that the Pushkin Court of St. Petersburg considered another civil lawsuit against Trepova from debt collector organization NAO PKB. As follows from the case file, the defendant did not repay an earlier loan.

"Now Daria Evgenievna owes 68,205.69 rubles in debt and 4,000 rubles in state taxes to NAO PKB," Lebedeva said.

The defendant in the Vasileostrovsky case, Vasilina Gulyayeva, said that on April 2, 2023, she attended an event at the Patriot Cafe and suffered bodily injuries and mental suffering from the terrorist attack there. As a result, she had to buy medicines and lost her ability to work for several days. She asked for a sum of 130,000 rubles from Trepova, and 20,000 from Kasintsev.

In January 2024, the 2nd Western District Military Court, at a visiting session in St. Petersburg, sentenced Trepova to 27 years in a penal colony, and her accomplice Kasintsev to one year and nine months in a penal colony. According to the state prosecution, in April 2023, Trepova, following the instructions of curators from Ukraine Roman Popkov and Yury Denisov, brought a statuette filled with explosives to a cafe on the University Embankment in St. Petersburg and handed it to Tatarsky. The explosive device was detonated by her accomplices remotely via a mobile connection. Tatarsky was killed and 52 other people were injured.

The court found Trepova guilty of all charges against her (terrorist act, illegal carrying of explosive devices, use of forged documents). The court found Kasintsev guilty of harboring Trepova after the terrorist attack. Later, the Military Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of both defendants.