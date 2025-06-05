Over 1,000 residents of Kursk border districts returned from Ukrainian territory

KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. More than 1,000 residents of Russia’s Kursk Region’s border districts have been brought back from Ukraine, acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said in his report on the results of the Kursk Regional government’s activity in 2024.

"1,061 residents have been returned from Ukrainian territory," he said.

There is still no information on the whereabouts of 576 Kursk Region residents, he added.

"Unfortunately, there is no exact data yet on 576 of our people," the acting governor noted.

Khinshtein pointed out that overall, the list of individuals who lost touch with their relatives includes 2,287 people. "Currently, 1,290 of our people have been found, the approximate location of 421 has been established, we are hoping that all of them will be reunited with their loved ones soon," he added.