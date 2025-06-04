First five months of 2025 were warmest on record in Russia

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The first five months of 2025 have ranked as the warmest ever recorded across Russia, according to Roman Vilfand, Scientific Director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

"The most significant conclusion reached by our climatologists is that the average temperature across the entire territory of Russia from January through May 2025 was the highest in the history of meteorological observations," Vilfand said during a press conference in Moscow.

He noted that the central part of European Russia experienced an especially warm week in April, during which seven temperature records were broken. In May, it was the final week that stood out for unseasonal warmth.

"In essence, both this past winter and this spring have set new records for warmth in Russia," Vilfand emphasized.