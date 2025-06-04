77% of Russians have gaming experience, poll shows

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. A survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) found that 77% of Russians have gaming experience, with 44% being active gamers and 33% having played previously.

"Today there are approximately 3.32 billion active video gamers worldwide, with the pandemic serving as a key driver of growth and Russia ranking seventh in terms of the number of cyber sport players. The popularity of gaming in Russia is further confirmed by the research center’s May study: in total, 77% of active internet users in the country have gaming experience (for comparison, the household engagement rate in the US is 78%). Of these, 44% are active gamers, while 33% are former players. One in five respondents has never engaged in this pastime," the report states.

The percentage of active gamers is notably higher among men, young people, and affluent individuals, while older women, rural residents, and low-income individuals are the least likely to have gaming experience. The main reasons for quitting video games include loss of interest and busy schedules, while those who have never played consider gaming a wasteful activity.

The most popular gaming devices include PCs or computers (82%), mobile phones (63%), and tablets (27%). Among respondents, 27% game on a console, with PlayStation remaining the most popular device in Russia (27%).

Only 4% of those surveyed were aware of the Russian government’s initiative to develop a domestic gaming console, while 73% learned about it during the poll. Nevertheless, most respondents (57%) support the idea, noting the importance of a large game library (68%), high performance (66%), and compatibility with popular platforms like Steam and PS Plus (59%). 53% believe the domestic console should be cheaper than imported ones.

The survey was conducted on May 21-23, 2025, involving 1,604 Russians aged 18 and older.