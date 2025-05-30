Defendants in Turkish resort fire case face from 22 to 1,998 years in prison

ISTANBUL, May 30. /TASS/. A Turkish court has approved an indictment in the case of a January fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort, with some of the more than two dozen defendants facing up to 1,998 years in prison for the heinous crime, the NTV channel reported.

According to the report, there are 32 defendants in the case, 13 of which face terms of up to 1,998 years, while 19 others could be given 22 and a half years behind bars.

The fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel killed 78 people, mostly children, and injured over 50. There were 238 guests in the hotel at the time of the fire.