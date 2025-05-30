KURSK, May 30. /TASS/. Russian civilian prisoners of war in Ukraine died due to "ill-treatment" and lack of timely medical care, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Anna Kuznetsova told reporters during a working trip to the Kursk Region.

"Of course, I paid special attention today to the conversation with the prisoners [Russian civilians] who are currently undergoing treatment in one of our hospitals. The horrifying stories they shared are difficult to repeat: they died because of a lack of medical care and, let's say, ill-treatment," she said.

According to Kuznetsova, the crimes of the Kiev regime against minors are currently being recorded and investigated, and assistance is being provided to injured children. She also noted that these issues require attention at the international level.