MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Maxim Grigoriev, chairman of the International Public Tribunal investigating crimes committed by Ukrainian neo-Nazis, expressed his strong support for the death penalty for those responsible for killing, torturing, and abusing civilians in the border districts of the Kursk Region.

"Of course, the imposition of punishment is ultimately a matter for the courts," Grigoriev stated. "However, regarding the situation in the Kursk Region, we are viewing Ukrainian military personnel as terrorists. Personally, I endorse the death penalty in this context." He made these remarks during a press conference unveiling the tribunal’s latest report on the torture of Russian servicemen returned from captivity.

He also highlighted that, under current Russian law, the death penalty is not in use due to a moratorium. "This is the reality we are dealing with at the moment," Grigoriev noted.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Russian authorities are deploying all available resources to rescue captured servicemen and those who support Russia. "We are committed to rescuing everyone we can," he affirmed. "In addition to our military personnel, there are thousands of political prisoners in Ukraine. We are actively exploring ways to secure their release as well," Grigoriev concluded.