Putin enjoys strong support among Russians — poll

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 80.2%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out between March 19-25, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 80.2% of participants responded affirmatively (no changes), while the approval rating for the president's performance decreased by 0.3% to 77.4%," the service said.

A total of 52.6% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (a decrease of 0.4%), while 52.5% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a decrease of 1.2%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 61.6% (a decrease of 1.1%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 34.7% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 1.6%), 31.4% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (an increase of 1.6%), 23.6% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (an increase of 2.3%), and 9.9% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 1%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 34.3% (a decrease of 0.7%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 0.5% to 10%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) rose by 0.7% to 11.5%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party increased by 0.1% to 4.2%, while backing for the New People party decreased by 0.2% to 6.5%.