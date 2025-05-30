Over 90 children suffer injuries in Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions in 2025

KURSK, May 30. /TASS/. Over 90 children have suffered injuries in Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions since the beginning of the year, Anna Kuznetsova, deputy speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament), said.

"Ninety-two children have been injured since the start of the year, according to preliminary reports. Ten kids were killed in Ukrainian attacks during these months," she specified during a working trip to the Kursk Region.

Kuznetsova added that no injured children were currently hospitalized in the Kursk Region. "Today, we must do everything possible to protect our children," the State Duma deputy speaker stressed.